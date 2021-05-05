COVID 19: Namrata Shirodkar lauds drive-in vaccination centres in Mumbai, Bhopal

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATA SHIRODKAR Drive in vaccination center in India

Actress Namrata Shirodkar on Wednesday lauded the drive-in vaccination centres in Bhopal and Mumbai, saying it is a super cool initiative that will help senior citizens and the differently-abled to get their vaccines. Namrata posted two pictures on Instagram, featuring drive-in vaccination facilities in the cities.

"Drive-in vaccination centers in Bhopal and Mumbai.. a super cool initiative helping senior citizens and the differently abled get their shot in a car. Requesting all the other state governments to have this implemented. Vaccination is the only way out of this crisis! #GetVaccinated," wrote Namrata as caption, with three folded hand emojis.

The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday started the city's first drive-in vaccination centre where specially-abled people and senior citizens will not have to stand in a queue and they will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine doses in their own vehicles, officials said. The facility has been set up in a public parking lot at the Kohinoor tower in Dadar area for inoculating people above the age of 45 years, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

After the inauguration of the facility, the first vaccine dose was administered to a beneficiary in his car at around 10 am, the official said.

"The drive-in vaccination centre, set up by the BMC's G-North ward, has been started for specially-abled people aged above 45 years and senior citizens who have mobility issues," the official said, adding that the facility has seven rooms.

Likewise, a drive-in cinema in a hotel in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh will be the site of a vaccination centre amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Cinemas and other such entertainment complexes are shut in the state under restrictions put in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The drive-in cinema is located in Hotel Ashoka Lake View, run by the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC).

-- with inputs from agencies

