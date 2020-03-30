COVID-19: Kartik Aaryan, Badshah, Anushka and Shilpa join list of celebrities donating to PM Cares fund

COVID-19: Kartik Aaryan, Badshah, Anushka Sharma join list of celebrities donating to PM Cares fund

The pandemic coronavirus has been slowly and steadily spreading its wings in India. As a precautionary measure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a 21-day lockdown in the country and has asked everyone to stay at home. This lockdown has severely hit the daily wage workers in the country who are left with now work and no way to head back to their hometowns or villages. The state and the central government is doing its best to ensure that the basic needs of these people are fulfilled. Extending their support, several Bollywood celebrities are doing their bit by donating to the PM-Cares fund. Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma and Badshah are the latest addition to the list of stars.

The announcement of their donation was made by themselves on social media. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to Instagram and wrote, "It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible."

Popular singer and rapper Badshah also shared the update on Instagram and wrote, "The time has come. Our country and the entire world is facing an unprecedented health crisis. India has been putting up a very strong fight but it needs you. The smallest contribution matters. Do whatever you can in anyway you can. Ive done my bit. Swipe right to find where and how you could do your bit. Dont worry about the number but leave no stone unturned. This is the time to get united and fight selflessly. Jai hind. @narendramodi."

Actress Anushka Sharma too made pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. She wrote, "Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndaFightsCorona."

Bhumi Pednekar too joins the list as she wrote on Twitter, "I pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. Be it supplies, food, essentials or the research that humanity needs right now, our support matters. We need to stand up, In whatever capacity we can, for those that are more vulnerable & in distress@narendramodi#jaiho #IndiaFightsCorona."

Actor Shilpa Shetty, along with her husband Raj Kundra, pledged to donate Rs 21 lakhs to PM-CARES. "For humanity, our country and fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let’s do our bit. @TheRajKundra & I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji‘s PM-CARES Fund. Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation."

On Saturday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar came forward to announce that he will be donating Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES. Many in the industry stepped forward to pledge donations to various relief funds, including Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar among others. The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,071 on Monday, with death toll climbing to 29.