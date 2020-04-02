COVID-19: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur contribute to PM CARES and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram and announced that she along with husband Saif Ali Khan would be donating to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV), in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. However, people criticized the couple for not contributing to the nation. Now the couple along with their son Taimur has extended contribution to PM CARES and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund in the time of crises.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena has previously written, "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same, United we stand. Jai Hind."

On Thursday the Good Newwz actress announced, "We extend our support to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible- Kareena, Saif and Taimur…"

Not only them, but even Karisma Kapoor also shared the news of her contribution on Instagram and wrote, "We donated , please donate too.. a small contribution can help so many lives."

Talking about the present cases, there are over 1900 people infected with the virus and the death toll is also increasing day by day. Coming back to the actress, she was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium and will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

