Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR FC COVID-19: Kareena Kapoor asks people to spare thought for doctors, medical staff, ‘They are at breaking point’

Actress Kareena Kapoor urged everyone on Wednesday to spare a thought for doctors and medical staff understanding the gravity of the Covid-19 situation in India. Kareena penned a note, showing her displeasure at people for still not abiding by the safety protocols. “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in,” wrote Kareena.

She further wrote, “The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules; spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you."

Many Bollywood celebrities including Kangna Ranaut, Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor also asked fans to follow safety protocols and get vaccinated.

Sharing a video Kangana said that if we can't be the solution then we should not be the problem, too. Speaking in Hindi, she said: "The entire world is battling this pandemic and it has affected everyone, and I feel a lot of people are feeling disheartened. They feel negative and de-motivated."

Actress Dia Mirza shared the dos and don’ts in the COVID-19 situation. In a video, she said that we can help by staying home, wearing a double mask, keeping physical distance, donating plasma and helping each other.

Janhvi Kapoor sharing her selfie urged her fans and followers to get themselves vaccinated, "Waiting for 1st May like. Please register to get vaccinated."

Actor Kartik Aaryan got into "Pati Patni Aur Woh" mode on Wednesday, to encourage everyone to register for Covid vaccination.

On the work front, Kareena along with filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Pratik Gandhi, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will showcase culinary skills in a newly launched show called "Star Vs Food" on Discovery+.

Kareena will next be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha".

The Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks, and is set to release later this year.