COVID-19: Javed Akhtar headed IPRS decides to provide financial help to over 3000 music composers, authors

COVID-19: Javed Akhtar headed IPRS decides to provides financial help to over 3000 music composers, authors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against the pandemic. Soon many Bollywood and Television actors started doing their bit by contributing to the PM's relief fund or by announcing help to the daily wage workers in the industry. After Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and others, the name of popular lyricist Javed Akhtar has also been added to the list.

The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) on Thursday declared an emergency relief package to support its members facing financial pressure during the 21-day lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. Headed by lyricist, the IPRS will provide money to around 3150 author and music composer members across various geographies to meet their basic needs for the next three weeks as the country battles the outbreak.

"It is our duty to support the call made by our Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi for society to support each other through this 21-day lock down period. IPRS is what it is because of all its members," Akhtar, IPRS chairperson, said in a statement.

IPRS pledges support to the vulnerable in the music industry pic.twitter.com/t88IFbzAw3 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 26, 2020

In these challenging and trying times, IPRS, a copyright society mandated by the government of India, as a custodian of its creator members, stands shoulder to shoulder with all its members, the industry veteran said.

"This payment by IPRS is our contribution for the time being to help our creator members tide over this period of the 21-day lockdown to be able to purchase basic necessities," Akhtar added.

Akhtar did not specify the amount in the relief fund but said IPRS will be reaching out to its members to facilitate disbursement of the relief amounts on an immediate basis.

-With PTI inputs