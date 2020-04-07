COVID-19: Hrithik Roshan ties up with NGO to provide 1.2 lakh meals for daily wage earners, senior citizens

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has partnered with a non-profit organisation to facilitate 1. 2 lakh meals for senior citizens, daily wage workers and low-income group during the lockdown period. The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown period to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

This has severely affected the lives of daily wage workers and others.

The foundation, Akshaya Patra, shared the news on Twitter, thanking Hrithik for extending support for the cause. “We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by superstar Hrithik Roshan. Together, we will facilitate 1. 2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine.

“We salute the immediate help from superstar Hrithik Roshan in providing relief and supporting the health & well-being of all Indians in need of care.

We deeply thank you for your gesture,” the NGO tweeted.

Hrithik lauded the foundation and its team the “real superheroes” for the work they have done on the ground level. “I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief” he tweeted.

“Let’s all keep doing what we can in our own ways. No contribution is too large or too small. All the best to us,” he said in another post.

Last month, the “War” star had announced that he had procured masks for BMC workers and caretakers and will be distributing it among them.

