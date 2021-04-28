Image Source : FILE IMAGE COVID-19: Anupam Kher lauds ailing wife Kirron Kher for allocating 1cr for ventilators

Actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday posted a government document signed by his wife, ailing actress-politician Kirron Kher, for the allocation of Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for the purchase of ventilators for Covid patients. "Dearest @kirronkhermp ! In this hour of need your allocation of Rs. One Crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients will really help," Anupam Kher wrote in his Instagram post. He added: "It is a noble gesture especially when you yourself are going through treatment. I am proud of you! May you be fully healthy very soon. #Prayers #HelpTheNeedy#Chandigarh."

Kirron Kher had announced the news on Tuesday that said: "With hope and prayers in my heart, I am donating Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. I stand solidly with #MyCity #MyChandigarh #MyPeople @MoHFW_INDIA @BJP4India."

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher updates fans about wife Kirron Kher's health, says 'she's in good spirits'

While many hailed the decision, a section of social media was not happy that Kher had used the word "donating" instead of "allocating". They noted that Kher was not giving the money from her pocket, and that MPLADS essentially comprised the taxpayers' money.

Kirron Kher is currently battling multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is undergoing treatment. Earlier this month, Anupam Kher, and son, actor Sikandar Kher, in a Twitter statement shared the news of Kirron's cancer diagnosis.

The statement reads: "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head on."

"She is all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart."

"She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. -- Anupam and Sikandar."

-with IANS inputs

For more entertainment news click here!