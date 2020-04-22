COVID-19: Ajay Devgn thanks PM Modi for his new 'bodyguard' in the form of Aarogya Setu app

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who has become quite active on social media amid coronavirus lockdown in the country has now shared a video in which he was seen in a double role. He has created this video to spread awareness among the society about the 'Aarogya Setu' application. Through this, he is seen telling the fans about the benefits of this app and how it can help prevent the spread of coronavirus. His video was also shared by megastar Amitabh Bachchan who asked everyone to take precautions against the illness.

Sharing the video, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Dhanyawad @PMOIndia @narendramodi for creating a personal bodyguard for every Indian to fight COVID-19. #SetuMeraBodyguard hai aur aapka bhi." While Big B wrote, "Be safe .. be in precaution .. just be .." Have a look:

Be safe .. be in precaution .. just be ..🙏 https://t.co/bQOFzTalTa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2020

Ajay previously asked his fans to donate the blood for people who are being seriously affected by the coronavirus. He wrote, "If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now."

If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2020

Talking about the Aarogya Setu app, it uses the location data and Bluetooth of the phone to check if you have been near a coronavirus infected person or not. It also helps to prevent yourself from getting infected by the novel virus. Talking about the number of infected cases, it has crossed the toll of 20,471. The death toll has mounted to 652.

