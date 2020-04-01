Image Source : TWITTER COVID-19: After Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rishi Kapoor expresses anger on Tablighi Jamaat incident

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has posted a cryptic tweet on the uncertainty of what might happen tomorrow. Even though he did not mention any particular event or incident, his tweet has left netizens speculating if he is referring to the ongoing Tablighi Jamaat row in the wake of the escalating COVID-19 crisis. Not just him but Farah Khan Ali (daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan and jewelery designer) also expressed her anger on the same on Twitter.

A few days ago, the actor had insisted on Twitter that India needs to enforce Emergency in these times. In his latest tweet he reiterates the stand. The veteran actor on Tuesday night wrote, "Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency."

Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 31, 2020

Netizens interpreted that the actor might be referring to the large religious gathering at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, which happened earlier this month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Farah also shared her opinion on Twitter and wrote, "Very irresponsible of the Tablighi Jamaat to hold a congregation at this time.Not making this a religious issue but it is social irresponsibility & any & all gatherings in the name of any religion should not be encouraged by religious or political heads in times of a Pandemic."

Very irresponsible of the Tablighi Jamaat to hold a congregation at this time.Not making this a religious issue but it is social irresponsibility & any & all gatherings in the name of any religion should not be encouraged by religious or political heads in times of a Pandemic https://t.co/fUb9XAOxui — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 1, 2020

Bollywood actor Nawauddin Siddiqui in an exclusive IndiaTV interview said, "When the government has called for a lockdown it means lockdown. It doesn't matter who you are or which religion you belong to. By not adhering to the lockdown rules set by the government, you are putting not only your life in danger but several other lives too."

An audio tape of cleric Maulana Saad, who led a huge religious congregation in Nizamuddin West earlier this month, has emerged. In the audio clip, Maulana Saad is heard advising people to not leave mosques amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus. He went on to say that no disease was going to harm them.

Maulana Saad was booked by the Delhi police on Tuesday for violating government orders on not organizing public gatherings and maintaining social distance to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

-With IANS inputs

