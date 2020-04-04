COVID-19: Abhishek Bachchan shares video thanking essential service employees

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhishek Bachchan shares video thanking essential service employees

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has taken to Instagram to share a heartwarming video where he thanks all essential service employees who continue to serve the nation amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The video shows a hand quickly making a sketch of the people who continue to do their duty towards society at a time when the world is fighting the global coronavirus pandemic, and says "Thank you" to such people. The list includes medical workers, pharmacy workers, delivery persons, journalists, first responders, military personnel, civil service employees, sanitary workers, factory workers and bank employees among others.

While the hand shown in the video makes a sketch thanking the above section of people, a couple of lines from the song "Teri mitti" from the film "Kesari" plays in the background. The lines "Aye meri zameen afsoss nahi / Jo tere liye sau dard sahe/ Mehfooz rahe teri aan sada / Chaahe jaan meri yeh rahe na rahe..." would aptly describe the conviction of essential service employees who remain unabated in their duty towards the nation under these circumstances.

Abhishek has shared the video from filmmaker Goldie Behl who originally posted it on Instagram yesterday.

Earlier on Friday, superstar Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to acknowledge the hard work of the doctors who are tirelessly working during this tine. He shared a picture of a doctor holding the earth on his shoulders and wrote, "sari duniya ka bojh hum uthate hai" The actor has taken reference from his 1983 film Coolie which had the song 'Sari Duniya Ka Bojh'. Through his post, Big B appreciated the work done by the doctors all over the world and also gave a message to his fans to respect them.

T 3491 - " सारी दुनिया का बोझ हम उठाते हैं ..." 🎼

( my song from film 'Coolie' ) pic.twitter.com/XfeSIYSn3R — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo.

