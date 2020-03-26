Coronavirus: Salman Khan shifts to Panvel farmhouse with sister Arpita Khan and kids for social distancing

As PM Modi had announced 21-days nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, the work of films has come to a stop. Salman Khan, who was supposed to shoot for his next film Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai, has also whisked off to his Panvel farmhouse with his family to exercise social distancing. Reportedly, the actor has shifted to his favorite place, his farmhouse, with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her kids Ahil and Ayat as well as other family members of his family to spend quality time with them.

According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Salman wants to spend his time with the little angel Ayat, who also shared his birthday on December 27th. The publication quoted a source saying, “Salman is fond of kids and wants to spend time with Arpita, Aayush and their kids Ahil and Ayat (who shares her birthday with her actor-uncle).”

Salman Khan has been shooting back to back for his last four films - Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Radhe. Now that he has time off work, he wants to spend it with his family. "The only vacation Salman took in this period was in December, for his birthday and the New Year holidays."

On the other hand, on Wednesday, Salman Khan Productions had issued a notice stating that the work on the next film Radhe has been stopped following the Government of India's directive of a 21-day lockdown.

