Image Source : INSTAGRAM Coronavirus Lockdown: Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty & others urge fans to use isolation for 'Creative Ingenuity'

Quarantine and chill! As the number of coronavirus cases reaches 114 in India, many public gathering areas like schools. colleges, malls, and theaters have been shut down. Movie production of films has also been postponed till 31st march. While people have been asked to lock down and stay safe, here is how some celebrities have uplifted their social media game to break the tension.

Katrina Kaif posted a picture of how she is spending her quality time with family and friends as the promotions of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi comes to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The actress posted a candid with her friend, sister Isabella and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala as she also raises awareness tips for her followers on how to tackle the novel virus. She said, "hope everyone is staying safe ... please follow all precautionary safety measures as recommended by the health professionals .... exercise and meditation help your body’s immune system ... keep your environment clean and happy "

Deepika Padukone has clearly aced the hearts of Indian mothers by giving them 101 tips on how to keep their kids busy. She posted a picture of her clothes lined up in a hanger as she commented," Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #cleaning #wardrobe."

PeeCee (Priyanka Chopra) definitely knows how to have a good time while she fills the feed of her fans with a cute dog picture. "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.. "

While many have posted pictures of spending time with their loved ones, Shilpa Shetty who recently celebrated one month of her newborn baby girl Samisha focuses on the creative aspect of staying at home and not panic in these times.

She shared a positive thought with the caption, "You have two options in this time: either you USE your mind or LOSE your mind. Time for Creative Ingenuity."

Malaika Arora, after being in the limelight for her bold Sandra Mansour black dress has also shifted her energy in staying at home and spending quality time, as she posted," Love in the time of corona #covıd19 #selfquarantine #caspernme..... stay safe everyone" with her pet.

Canadian/ Indian actor Lisa Ray shares a family picture on how she spends her weekend of lockdown on the gram with a caption, "A howdy Sunday morning tableau of soft light and cuteness to combat the virus blues. The social distancing and self- quarantine measures adopted across the world right now are wise and essential. But hey- we can still smile and find loads to praise in every day."

