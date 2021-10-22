Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUDHAA CHANDRAN CISF responds to Sudhaa Chandran's complaint of being asked to remove artificial limb on airport

After actress Sudhaa Chandran shared a video on her social media requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a specific card for senior citizen, CISF issued an apology. The actress had revealed she was asked at the airport to remove her prosthetic leg for ETD. On October 21, the actress, who is specially abled and uses a prosthetic leg, was flying for work purposes when she was stopped by the security personnel. Sudhaa, felt hurt and shared her ordeal of going through security 'grills' each time.

Addressing Sudhaa Chandran's tweet, CISF replied, "We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms. Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances."

Image Source : TWITTER/CISF CISF's tweet

"We will examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Ms. Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics. We assure Ms.Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers," CISF added.

Earlier, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle and said, "This is an appeal to the central government and the state government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actor and dancer professionally, I have danced with an artificial limb and created history, making my country proud. But every time I go on my professional visits, each time, I am stopped at the airport, and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officials, that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) test for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is it humanly possible Modi ji?"

Posting the video, Sudhaa Chandran wrote "Totally hurt ....each time going thru this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state Nd central govt authorities....and expecting a prompt action."Sudhaa also expressed her grief over how women of this country shall not be this disrespectful to each other." Watch the video here:

