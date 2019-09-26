Happy Birthday Chunky Pandey: 5 funny scenes from his films that will tickle your funnybones

Actor Chunky Panday even though after doing more than 80 films in his career is well known for the funny role of Aakhri Pasta he played in Housefull and Housefull 2. The actor who is celebrating his 56th birthday today began his career with ‘Aag Hi Aag’ opposite Neelam Kothari, the actor went on to do various films like Tezaab, Qayamat: City Under Threat, Don: The Chase Begins Again, Apna Sapna Money Money, Kya Super Kool Hain Hum and many others.

Chunky even started working in the Bangladeshi films from the year 1990 after which he six superhit Bangladeshi films between 1995 and 1997 as a hero. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a trip down the memory lane of his funniest roles he has played on the screen which made him popular as an actor who has perfect comic timing.

Have a look:

Housefull

Kya Super Kool Hain Hum

Housefull 2

Chunky as Baba in Housefull 3

Apna Sapna Money Money

The actor was last seen playing the negative role in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho after which he got appreciation for his acting. Chunky is these days in news for participating in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13 as celebrity contestant but no official confirmation about the same has been given.

