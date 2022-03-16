Chunky Panday's first look as Muhammad Ghori in 'Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen' impresses fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHUNKY PANDAY Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen is Gujarati cinema's first historic drama film

The makers of 'Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen' have unveiled an intriguing poster of the antagonist of the film -- Muhammad Ghori -- essayed by Chunky Panday. The versatile actor is set to make his Gujarati cinema debut with the film, which stars Khushi Shah as Nayika Devi. In the poster, Chunky Pandey looks merciless, surrounded by arrows, with a sword in his hand and rage on his face. The actor seeped into the skin of the character with his kohled eyes, long grey tresses and dark ensemble.

Sharing his first look from the film, Chunky Panday wrote, "The one who is remembered for his misery and cruelty! One of the greatest enemies of all time, #MuhammadGhori played by chunky panday in the upcoming period drama titled #NayikaDeviTheWarriorQueen."

In no time, his post was bombarded with sweet comments from his fans who are impressed with his look. Several celebrities including Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Divyenndu also commented on his post.

'Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen' is Gujarati cinema's first historic drama film, released by A Tree Entertainment. The film is directed by Nitin G and produced by Umesh Sharma.

Speaking about the poster, producer Umesh Sharma, said, "I'm truly delighted by the response we have received towards the movie till now. Chunky Panday is the best thing that could have happened to this film. He perfectly exemplifies the character and we cannot wait for people to uncover his jinx on-screen as Muhammad Ghori."

Also read: Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki summoned by Mumbai Police amid probe on extortion charges

Talking about Chunky's character, director Nitin G said, "This character belongs to Chunky Panday and he has efficiently carried the personality of Muhammad Ghori throughout the film, doing total justice to the character. We hope that people too feel the same way." The film is set to release on May 6, 2022.

Also read: Ananya Panday shares cool throwback pictures on Chunky Panday's birthday

-with ANI inputs