Chunky Panday and Bhavana wish their 'heartbeat' Ananya Panday on 23rd Birthday

As Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned 23 years old on Saturday (October 30), her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana took to their respective social media handles and penned sweet wishes for her. On the occasion, Ananya's mother Bhavana took to her Instagram to wish her gorgeous daughter. Sharing pictures of the young actress, Bhavana wrote, "WE LOVE YOU !!!!!!!!! Happy Birthday my most gorgeous girl !!!! You are Beautiful Inside Out !!!!!" On the other hand, Chunky Pandey also posted a series of photos with Ananya.

Calling her 'heartbeat,' Chunky captioned the post, "My Heartbeat @ananyapanday happy Happy happy Birthday wish you all the Love and success in the world, Dad."

Several celebrities also shared their birthday wishes for the actress on social media. Sharing throwback pictures from their trip to Udaipur, designer Manish Malhotra wrote a sweet post to wish Ananya. "Happy birthday dearest @ananyapanday stay the warm, focused, hardworking girl you are .. lots of love and blessings... Throwback pics of our memorable trip to Udaipur," he wrote.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a monochrome picture of Ananya and wrote, "Happy birthday you star. Tons of love and luck always."

Kiara Advani also posted a beautiful picture of the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Birthday @ananyapanday. may your day be filled with smiles, sunshine, love and laughter."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Shakun Batra's directorial untitled film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in 'Liger' along with Vijay Devakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

