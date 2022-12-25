Christmas is 'magical' for Priyanka Chopra & her daughter Malti Marie Jonas | Check it out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and Malti

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating Christmas with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas. The global star, early on Sunday, gave her Instagram family a sneak peek into her holiday season. The actress recently jetted off to an undisclosed location for her daughter Malti's first Christmas celebration. On the occasion, the actress shared a cute photo telling us why her festival is turned magical.

Priyanka Chopra's post

Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her daughter's feet and a beautiful view from her bedroom. Malti is seen sitting on the bed wearing red-coloured trousers. She could also be seen wearing black-beeded anklets. In the next segment, the actress pans the camera at her home's view which features beautiful mountains from the balcony. Sharing the video, Priyanka captioned, " A big yes to morning snuggles and Christmas magic."

Priyanka Chopra is having perfect winter days with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter. Earlier, the actress clicked some selfies and shared them with fans online. In the photos, Priyanka can be seen enjoying a stroll on the snowy streets with Malti as they stop by to admire Christmas decorations. In another one, she is seen clicking a mirror selfie with Nick by her side. However, the American pop star is busy scrolling something on his phone. Mocking him for the same, Priyanka captioned the post as, "Perfect winter days.. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie."

Not just Christmas, but Priyanka always makes sure to celebrate festivals in full spirits.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' married life, the duo tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka has 'Citadel' which hails from 'Avengers: Infinity War' director duo Joe and Anthony Russo and features an ensemble cast that is headlined by the actress and Richard Madden. The show is billed as an "action-packed spy series" that spans the globe, and it's being designed to launch spinoff series set in India, Spain Mexico and more. apart from this, she also has It's All Coming to Me.

In Bollywood, the actress will be Farhan Akhtar-directed Jee Le Zaraa. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the film which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in 2023.

