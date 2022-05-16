Chris Pratt remembers Irrfan Khan's prowess on screen, recalls working with him in Jurassic Park

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRRFAN KHAN, CHRIS PRATT Irrfan Khan, Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt remembers Irrfan Khan and the time they spent shooting Jurassic Park (2005). Heaping praise on the late actor, Chriss noted how powerful Irrfan's screen presence was and with so little he was capable of pulling off 'so much'. Calling him elegant, Chris said Irrfan was a rare combination of strength in softness. The Hollywood actor is set to reprise the role of Owen Grady in the upcoming movie 'Jurassic World Dominion' in the Jurassic World film series.

Recalling his experience of working with Irrfan, ANI quoted Chris as saying, "just such an elegant man... like, down to his fingernails. There was just an elegance about him. He was also so powerful. It's really a rare combination for there to be such strength in softness. And that's what I would call elegant - he could do very little and still he would be doing so much."

He added, "Just by his sheer presence, and his sheer charisma, that he would bring to a role. One tiny flick of an eyebrow, or one tiny little move, was so powerful."

In the Jurassic Park (2015) film, Irrfan played the role of Simon Masrani, CEO of the Masrani Corporation that owned the theme park. After fighting a two-year battle with cancer, Irrfan succumbed to the disease in 2020. His final movie was 'Angrezi Medium' which was released in March 2020, where the great actor won over our hearts once again for the last time.

Chris Pratt was among the several Hollywood stars, who paid tribute to the legendary actor. "So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed," he had tweeted back then.

Coming back to 'Jurassic World Dominion', the film begins from the ending of the last movie 'Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom,' in which the dinosaurs were let loose in the world.

-- ANI inputs