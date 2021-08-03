Chris Evans' funny response to Lizzo's joke about expecting a baby with him will leave you in splits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRIS EVANS, LIZZO Chris Evans, Lizzo

Lizzo sure knows how to keep her fans engaged and entertained. She recently became the talk of the town when the singer claimed that she is pregnant with actor Chris Evans' baby. Now, as per reports, the 'Avengers: Endgame' star has reacted to the rumours in a much hilarious way. As per Page Six, Lizzo took to her TikTok account and shared a screenshot of Evans' text.

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy..my mother will be so happy lol," Evans' text read. "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)," he added. Lizzo's excitement was palpable after receiving Evans'text. "Omg.. He saw the baby bump! We did it! Now you all gotta name Lil America," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, it all started last week, when Lizzo joked in response to a fan on TikTok that she was pregnant with Evans' baby. The singer had previously revealed that she'd drunkenly slid into his direct messages on Twitter. "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumours today, I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America," Lizzo had earlier said in the TikTok video.

Evans and Lizzo's funny chat has left fans curious. Now one can't wait to know what's actually cooking between the two.