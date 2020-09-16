Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu tests COVID19 positive, says he will donate plasma once recovered

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NAGABABUOFFICIAL Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu tests COVID19 positive

Megastar Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu, who is an actor and a host, tested positive for COVID19. He informed the news to his fans through a social media post in which he claimed that he will use this opportunity to help others and become a plasma donor once he has recovered from the disease. He also revealed that he is staying positive during this tough time and will fight coronavirus will all his might.

Taking to Instagram, Naga Babu wrote, "An Infection doesn't always has to be a Suffering, You can always transform it into an opportunity to help the fellow Beings. Tested Covid-19 +ve. Will Scuffle & Strife through this and Will be a Plasma Donor." Soon after, the actor's fans flooded his post with "Get Well Soon" wishes and hoped for his speedy recovery.

One Instagram user wrote, "Get well soon nagababai I know you can fight easily . with lots of love." Another said, "Expecting your speed recovery sir, we know your strength. An aggressive manner can beat anything in this world." Another fan said, "Get well soon Sir ...you are a warrior sir...Wishing you a speedy recovery"

Earlier, Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family also tested positive for COVID19. Later, he informed that all of them have tested negative for coronavirus, two weeks after completing quarantine at home. The director, best known for his epic fantasy hit "Baahubali" series, had revealed on July 29 that they underwent the test for COVID-19 after developing mild fever.

In a Twitter update today, Rajamouli, 46, said the family will wait for three weeks to check if they can donate plasma as advised by doctors. "Completed two weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it. It is negative for all of us. Doctor said we need to wait three weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation," the director wrote.

Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us...

Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 12, 2020

On the work front, Naga Babu's daughter, Niharika Konidela, got engaged in a private ceremony. It is expected that she will tie the knot this year.

