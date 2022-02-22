Chinmayi reacts to Indian Idol Telugu hiring #MeToo accused Karthik as judge: It is exhausting

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHINMAYISRIPAADA Chinmayi Sripada has slammed Indian Idol Telugu makers for hiring Karthik as a judge

Highlights Singer and composer Karthik has been accused by multiple women in #MeToo movement

Nithya Menon, Thaman SS join Kartik as judges on Indian Idol Telugu

Indian Idol Telugu will stream on Aha from February 25

Popular singing reality show Indian Idol is all set to get its first-ever South Indian version in Telugu language. Indian Idol Telugu is all set to stream from February 25 on Aha, the Telugu language platform. The show is being judged by Thaman SS, Nithya Menon and Singer Karthik. Recently, a social media user slammed the makes for hiring Karthik as judge on the show since he is mired in several #MeToo allegations.

The netizen shared the poster of Indian Idol Telugu featuring Karthik, Nithya Menen and Thaman SS in the Instagram story and mentioned that "victims find it hard to find work while the accused will be the judges." The user further wrote, "Some adjectives are important. He is not Karthik - He is MeToo accused (by multiple women) Karthik. The victims find it hard to find work, the accused will be the judges (sic)."

Singer Chinmayi, who has been leading the cause for women who have filed sexual harassment complaints, reacted to Kartik coming on-board Indian Idol Telugu as judge. She wrote in her Instagram stories, "I have received multiple DMs about this. As someone fighting the system legally - it is exhausting for me to be calling EVERY such event out - and they dime a dozen - while everyone sits back and watches the drama. Sexual harassment is a societal problem and everyone needs to step up and do their bit. Please. Beyond a point it seems like there are just 5-6 of us women facing various court cases having have to do the labour and then answer 'How come you didn't call it out! Is it because he is uppercaste? Also don't ask me about women being enablers. 3 ish years down the line - I know enough women who enable predators too. Gender doesn't matter. I look at them as enablers. That's all. (sic)"

Check out a promo for Indian Idol Telugu here.

Earlier, Chinmayi had raised her voice against hiring of Kathik on the anthology Navarasa as a composer. Chinmayi and several other netizens questioned Mani Ratnam for giving work to Karthik, who was named by multiple women in the #MeToo movement.

Indian Idol Season 5 winner Sreerama Chandra is hosting Indian Idol Telugu. The Hindi-language version of the British reality show, Pop Idol, Indian Idol first aired on Sony Entertainment Television in 2004.