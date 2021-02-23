Image Source : IG/AMITABH BACHCHAN, RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Chehre poster out: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer to release on April 30; where is Rhea Chakraborty?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Emraan Hashmi-led mystery thriller Chehre is set to have a theatrical release on April 30. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. Bachchan and Hashmi took to Instagram and shared the first look as well as the release date of the film.

"Uncover the real Chehre. The much-awaited mystery-thriller in theatres on April 30," both the actors captioned their post.

Chehre is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

As per reports, the film also stars Rhea Chakraborty but she was not mentioned in the cast or featured on the poster. She had shared her first look from the movie in July 2019. Rhea also shared a picture with the team and a clapper board. A year later she was involved in the controversy surrounding her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was arrested in connection with a drug probe after Sushant's death last year but was later released on bail.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chehre will be Bachchan's first release of 2021. He will follow it up with Sairat director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's Jhund, due to come out on June 18.

Hashmi, meanwhile, will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta's gangster-drama "Mumbai Saga", scheduled to open theatrically on March 19.

- with PTI inputs