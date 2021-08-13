Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Chehre New Teaser: Rhea Chakraborty makes fleeting double appearance in Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan's starrer

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film Chehre is finally set to release. The film will hit the cinema halls on August 27. With just two weeks to go for the release, the makers have surprised fans by releasing Rhea Chakraborty's look from the film. A new promo of the film was released online and it predominantly features Amitabh, Emraan Hashmi and Rhea making fleeting appearances. Taking to Twitter, Amitabh dropped the much-awaited trailer and wrote, "Jitne #Chehre utne naqaab, muzrim bas ek aur doshi hazaar... Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 27th August…"

The 23-second video has Amitabh reciting a line about the innocent people getting punished while the guilty going scot-free. On the other hand, Rhea was seen twice in the teaser-- first, lighting a candle with a serious expression and later she makes blink-and-miss appearance with Emraan. Talking about Emraan, he dons a panicked look on his face.

Directed by Rumi Jafry, Chehre is a mystery thriller. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on April 9 but the covid lockdown led to its delay. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

“Chehre” is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. 'Chehre' recites the story of two individuals who are fighting to win the game of justice, where Big B would be seen playing the character of a lawyer. In this film, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are sharing the screen for the first time.

Amitabh Bachchan has also recited a poem written by director Rumi Jaffery for Chehre. "He is a perfectionist and everything he does, be it a small movement before the camera, an action sequence, a close-up, a song he has to hum, or just be silent, he gives the moment his all," said producer Anand Pandit.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's Chehre to release in cinemas on August 27