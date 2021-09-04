Chehre BTS video: Sneak peek into making of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty's thriller

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ANAND PANDIT MOTION PICTURES Watch: Sneak peek into making of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty thriller

Filmmaker Rumy Jafry's thriller film Chehre is enjoying a successful run in the theatres. The film with an ensemble cast of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty released in theatres on August 27. On Saturday, the makers treated the audience with the behind the scenes video from the sets of the film.

In the BTS video, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the team can be seen shooting amid the snow-clad mountains. Amitabh Bachchan can be seen giving inputs throughout the making of the film, and also directing chasing-and-combat scenes. Bachchan's dedication and commitment in the making of each scene is sure to leave you impressed.

Chehre revolves around an 80-year-old man (Bachchan) with a penchant for a real-life game with his group of friends.

Amitabh Bachchan has also recited a poem written by director Rumi Jaffery for Chehre. "He is a perfectionist and everything he does, be it a small movement before the camera, an action sequence, a close-up, a song he has to hum, or just be silent, he gives the moment his all," said producer Anand Pandit.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of his monologue from ‘Chehre’. He called it his privileged moment. Taking to his Twitter handle, Amitabh shared a scene from the movie where he is seen giving a monologue and the video also features Rhea Chakraborty in it.

Along with the video, Big B wrote on Twitter, ‘There are moments in a film when the written word for you, becomes the written word for the Universe .. a privilege to be given this moment in my film CHEHRE"

The film is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.