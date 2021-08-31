Chehre Box Office Collection latest update: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's film mints Rs 40 lakh on Monday

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANANDPANDIT Chehre Box Office Collection latest update

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's starrer hit the big screens on fire with their phenomenal performances in the film Chehre. This is the first time that the two stars have come together for a film and the fans have been excited about the same since it was announced. The film is a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffry and has opened to a dull response at the box office. According to the latest report on Boxofficeindia.com, the courtroom drama earned Rs 40 lakh on Monday and now the total collection stands at Rs 2.25 crore in four days.

In the film, the two stars are pitted against each other in a game of justice and punishment. While Big B plays a lawyer, Emraan is a business tycoon. 'Chehre' continues to face some competition from Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor’s spy thriller 'Bell Bottom', which is currently in its second week of release.

It also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. This is Rhea's first release after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea was accused by the family of abetting his suicide and she even spent a few weeks in custody after being charged with possession and supplying of drugs.

The film has reportedly earned much of its business in Delhi NCR and East Punjab. Chehre has been produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Vishal–Shekhar and Gourov Dasgupta have composed the soundtrack of the film Chehre while lyrics have been written by Farhan Memon and Rumy Jafry.

