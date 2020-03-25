Chef Floyd Cardoz dies from coronavirus: Rahul Bose, Sophie Choudry and other celebs mourn demise

Renowned chef Floyd Cardoz has died from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday in New York. He was 59. Floyd was the co-owner of the two popular Mumbai-based restaurants, the Bombay Canteen and O Pedro. A statement released by The Hunger Inc, the company that runs the restaurants, had confirmed a few days back that the chef had tested positive for COVID-19 in New York.

"As a precautionary measure, we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)and or (put themselves in) self-quarantine," the statement said, according to a Mid-Day report

Several celebrities took to social media to express grief. Actor Rahul Bose tweeted: "Shocked to hear the passing away of @floydcardoz. Apart from enjoying sterling meals at his various restaurants in New York & Bombay, he was a wonderful man - always warm, gracious and funny. Any pandemic always gets more ominous when you know those who have succumbed. RIP Floyd."

Actress Tisca Chopra wrote: "So sad. RIP Floyd."

Actress Sophie Choudry finds Floyd's Demise as a "huge loss to the culinary world".

Chef Kunal Kapur, who is also known for judging "Masterchef India", too mourned the demise of Floyd. "It is sad to share that chef floyd Cardozo. @floydcardoz is no more. He has been an inspiration to many and I was hoping to cook with him some day. Falling to #covid19 just goes to show that this threat is very real so everyone please take care of yourselves. RIP cheffie. #corona," Kapur wrote.

Paying condolences to Floyd's family, television anchor duo Rocky and Mayur, popularly known for their show "Highway On My Plate, wrote: "Rest in Peace Chef @floydcardoz. We are very saddened to hear of the passing away of the super Chef. Our condolences to his family and to @ChefTZac along with the team. @bombaycanteen..@OPedroMumbai.This culinary genius will be missed!"