Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen celebrate 2 years of their wedding, share unseen pics from Goa ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJEEVSEN9 Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen celebrate 2 years of their wedding

TV actress Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen are celebrating two years of marital bliss today. The duo tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in 2019 and treated fans with many beautiful pictures. On Wednesday, the duo shared more pictures from their wedding and wished each other on the special day. Rajeev Sen wrote, "Happy 2nd Anniversary my beautiful," while Charu shared heartwarming pictures from the nuptials.

A couple of days ago, Charu also treated fans with a throwback picture of her and her husband Rajeev Sen's engagement as the duo celebrated their second engagement anniversary. Charu simply posted the picture with the caption "#twoyearsofengagement #happyengagementanniversary."

Rajeev and Charu are all set to welcome their first child. Last month they announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing beautiful pictures flaunting the baby bump. Charu Asopa wrote, "GRATEFUL THANKFUL BLESSED." In the pictures, Charu can be seen wearing a brown outfit and posing while caressing her baby bump. The pregnancy glow is visible on her face.

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev also shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Happiness is on the way #weare3."

Last year there were rumours that all is not well in Charu and Rajeev's married life. Rumours were doing rounds that the two are planning to go separate ways. During the course of COVID-19 lockdown last year, the actress was left alone in Mumbai while her husband was in Delhi. However, the two of them reunited later and everything has been fairytale since then!