Chandrayaan 3: Prakash Raj heavily trolled and slammed for 'mocking' India's moon mission

Actor Prakash Raj is being heavily trolled on social media for his recent post on Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious mission to the Moon. As Chandrayaan-3 is managing to script history by landing on the Moon's south pole, Prakash tweet tweeted a picture of a cartoon depicting a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea, which he called the 'first picture coming from the Moon', subtly mocking the Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan 3 mission.

In his tweet, Prakash shared the cartoon and wrote, "BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking." The post prompted criticism from users who found his remark derogatory.

Netizens REACT

"The problem with Hate is, once you start hating someone then eventually your hate becomes so strong that you start hating everyone. You forgot the difference between the person, ideology and national achievement. Everything looks the same! Sad to see a talented actor behaving like this!" commented comedian Appurv Gupta. Clarifying that Chandrayaan 3 is an ISRO mission, and not associated with any political party, another user wrote, "Prakash ji, this Chandryan mission is from ISRO not BJP. If it gets succeed, it’s for India not for any party. Why you want this mission to fail? BJP is just a ruling party. It will go one day. But, ISRO will remain for years and will make us proud. In search of truth, you’re forgetting basic nationalism. India’s failure shouldn’t be a victory. Keep ISRO aside from this political hate."

A third comment read, "ISRO represents the best of India. It achieved greatness in spite of meagre resources & a pessimistic atmosphere. ISRO ranks among the best now, attempting what only a handful of nations have achieved. This man represents the worst of India. Hates that nation that has given him so much." Another added, "You have stooped so low.. feel ashamed that you are a fellow countryman !! I am proud of ISRO !! Jai Hind."

About Chandrayaan 3

Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Monday released fresh pictures of the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, determining the landing site on the moon.

Chandrayaan 3 underwent the second and final deboosting operation in the early hours of Sunday and is scheduled to land on the moon on Wednesday (August 23) around 18:04 IST, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced.

