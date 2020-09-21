Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOVIES.SERIES.STUFFS Chandan Roy Sanyal visits late actor Irrfan Khan's grave

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal visited actor Irrfan Khans resting place in the city, and says that he took a piece of his former co-star back along with his blessings. Chandan and Irrfan had starred together in the 2013 film "D-Day" and "Jazbaa", which released in 2015. Sharing photos of Irrfan's grave in Versova burial ground, Chandan tweeted: "Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went ,there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan."

Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went ,there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/3xzoAS7zzZ — Chandan Roy Sanyal (@IamRoySanyal) September 20, 2020

Irrfan, who had been battling neuroendocrine tumour, passed away on April 29. He was 54.

Following his death, Chandan had posted on his unverified Twitter account: "The first meeting with Irrfan happened in Mr. Rishi Kapoor's hotel suite in Taj, Ahmedabad with K L Sehgal playing on itunes and Scotch flowing. I am staring at the walls now .#death."

Irrfan Khan's son Babil recently said that Irrfan constantly tried to challenge the existing ecosystem in the Hindi film industry, but he would be defeated at the box office by hunks with six-pack abs delivering formulaic dialogues. “My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality,” Babil wrote in a long Instagram post recalling his father’s struggle

