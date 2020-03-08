Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chakde phatte says Akshay Kumar as he cheers for Indian women's cricket team

Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his best wishes to team India and its captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who also turned a year older on Sunday.

"Sending my best to the best! @ImHarmanpreet and team, you've already done us proud. All I can say more is Chak de phatte!!!P.S. Harmanpreet, don't forget to have some fun today on your birthday," Akshay wrote.

In the video, he said: "Dil toh jeet liya hai ab duniya jeet lo (You all have won the heart, now conquer world)."

