Chaitanya, Telugu Choreographer, dies by suicide; in last video says 'I can't bear...'

Chaitanya, who is a popular choreographer in the Telugu film industry, died by suicide on Sunday (April 30). In his last video before reportedly hanging himself, the choreographer revealed that he cannot bear the burden of loans and debts and it is the reason he is taking his life. He breathed his last in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Chaitanya rose to fame with the popular Telugu dance show Dhee.

Chaitanya's video of dancing on the stage while Allu Arjun watches is going viral on the internet after his death. The choreographer in his last video reportedly said, "My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me without letting me face any problems. My sincere apologies to all my friends. I bothered many people, and my apologies to all. I lost my goodness regarding money matters. Not just taking loans, but one should have the capacity to repay them. But I couldn’t do it. Currently, I am in Nellore, and this is my last day. I cannot bear the problems associated with my loans."

Watch Chaitanya and Allu Arjun's video here-

Famous actress Shraddha Das reacted to Chaitanya Master's death and shared a video with him. She wrote, "The cycle of birth and death is beyond human. But how we lived in between is what makes a human great. And honestly.. Chaitanya master as a soul in a human body you lived in good spirits and the best heart!"

She added, "In your loving memory, all I can do is pray that your soul completes it's journey and reaches it's final destination. Your smile shall always keep people smiling! Cried so much today, will always remember your smile."

