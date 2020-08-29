Image Source : TWITTER/AMUL Chadwick Boseman no more: Amul pays tribute to Black Panther star, fans say “RIP”

The demise of the Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman shocked the entire world and fans all around the globe are mourning his death. Recently, Amul Tropical paid a heart-touching tribute to the Marvel actor by sharing a post where the late star is shown in both his avatars, Black Panther and T’Challa.

As soon as picture was shared, condolences started pouring in by netizens. Check out their reactions

Boseman first starred as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War which released in 2016 and then the 2018’s Black Panther film which turned out to be the brightest milestone in the actor’s legacy. The film also went on to become the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to get oscars and a best picture nomination.

The 43-yr-old Hollywood star passed away after battling colon cancer for four years. The news of his death was confirmed by his family in a statement saying, “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it

