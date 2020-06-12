Image Source : INSTA/VARUN/SONAM/AYUSHMANN Celebs on Insta: Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor to Ayushmann, here's what your favourite celebs are up to

Despite the fact that fans could not witness their favourite celebrities on the big screen due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, they were happy as they kept everyone updated through social media. Be it Twitter or Instagram, we saw how the social media activity of these actors and actresses increased gradually in the past two months. These stars have been treating fans with their current updates, daily activities, and throwback photos and videos while they quarantined with their loved ones. Friday was no different as we saw many of them sharing what they are up to. Have a look at what Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana and others posted on their respective social media handles on June 12.

Ayushmann Khurrana whose film Gulabo Sitabo released today on the online platform shared a photo with Amitabh Bachchan and thanked director Shoojit Sircar for making his dream of working with the megastar come true. In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote, "जब भी हमारे देश में कोई नौजवान अभिनय के क्षेत्र में कदम रखना चाहता है तो उसका ध्येय होता है अमिताभ बच्चन। मेरी आख़िरी फ़िल्म में एक dialogue था कि बच्चन बनते नहीं है, बच्चन तो बस होते हैं। जब मैंने बचपन में चंडीगढ़ के नीलम सिनमा में “हम” देखी थी और बढ़े से बच्चन को बढ़े से पर्दे पर देखा था तो शरीर में ऐसी ऊर्जा उत्पन्न हुई जिसने मुझे अभिनेता बनने पर मजबूर कर दिया। मेरा पहला tv शूट मुकेश मिल्ज़ में हुआ था और यही वो जगह थी जहां जुम्मा चुम्मा दे दे शूट हुआ था। उस दिन मुझे I have arrived वाली feeling आ गयी थी। अगर तब यह हाल था तो आज आप सोच सकते होंगे मैं किस अनुभूति से गुज़र रहा होऊँगा। गुलाबो सिताबो में मेरे सामने बतौर ‘सह’ कलाकार यह हस्ती खड़ी थी और किरदारों की प्रवृति ऐसी थी की हमें एक दूसरे को बहुत ‘सहना’ पड़ा। वैसे असल में मेरी क्या मजाल की मैं उनके सामने कुछ बोल पाऊँ। इस विसमयकारी अनुभव के लिए मैं शूजित दा का धन्यवाद करना चाहूँगा की उन्होंने मुझे अमिताभ बच्चन जैसे महानायक के साथ एक फ़्रेम में दिखाया है। दादा आप मेरे गुरू हैं, आपका हाथ थाम कर यहाँ तक पहुँचा हूँ। “सौ जन्म क़ुर्बान यह जन्म पाने के लिए, ज़िंदगी ने दिए मौक़े हज़ार हुनर दिखाने के लिए।” -आयुष्मान Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime today!"

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Coolie No. 1 actor Varun Dhawan shared a video of his mother Karuna Dhawan, cutting her birthday cake with husband David Dhawan. Along with the video that was shared on the Instagram story, Varun even posted a birthday wish for her mother, "Happy Birthday Ma, praying for happiness for all (sic)."

Actress Karisma Kapoor who been sharing beautiful pictures of herself ever since the beginning of the lockdown, made the Friday morning even more special for her fans by sharing a no-makeup selfie on Instagram. Alongside, she wrote, "Good morning."

Actress Sonam Kapoor who has been treating her fam-jam with her childhood photos shared yet another post in which she was seen lying on her bed with a book in her hand. What caught our attention was her million-dollar smile and her funny caption that read, "Nothing has changed since then once a (book and worm emoji) always a bookworm."

Deepika Padukone got starstruck by a magnificent artwork made by one of her fans and shared the photo of the same on her Instagram story in which the actress can be seen wearing an off-shoulder dress and neatly combed hair. Along with the post she wrote, "FANart Friday" and tagged the person who made it.

Just like Deepika, actor Ajay Devgn who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also shared a video of a lot of his sketches made by his fans and captioned it as, "These look fantastic. Great effort from all of you," tagging along all those who made the artwork.

Malaika Arora, also known as one of the fittest actresses of the lot, from the past few days, has been sharing various yogasanas ahead of International Yoga Day. On Friday too, she shared the same in which the diva can be seen performing the Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose. Along with it, she wrote, "

Hey guys, I hope you are all enjoying the #14Days14Asanas challenge because I SO am! Keep those gorgeous pictures rolling in and do not forget to tag me, @sarvayogastudios @thedivayoga and #14Days14Asanas Today's challenge is Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose - Stand erect with the soles of your feet flat on the ground - Fold the right leg and place the sole on the inner thigh of your left leg, with your toes pointing downwards - The right leg should be perpendicular to the left leg - Fix your gaze and slowly extend your arms upwards, in a namaskar position - Repeat on the other side This is an easy but a fundamental one, now let's see you guys do it!"

