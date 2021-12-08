CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher & other Bollywood celebs mourn the demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT, ANUPAM KHER CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher & other Bollywood celebs mourn the demise

In a sad state of affairs, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday (December 8). Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and condemned his demise. Actress Kangana Ranaut shared, "Most horrible news of the year the demise of Sh. #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Gen Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti. Jai Hind."

Filmmaker Karan Johar also tweeted, "Extremely shocked and saddened by the demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and the troops of the Indian Armed Forces. Saluting the brave & selfless service he has given to the nation while we mourn this untimely loss. Rest in power."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also shared a picture with Rawat and wrote, "CDS #GenBipinRawat, उनकी धर्मपत्नी एवं 11 और फ़ौजी ऑफ़िसर्स के निधन का सुनकर अत्यंत दुख हुआ।#जनरलरावत से मिलने का सौभाग्य कई बार मिला।उनके व्यक्तित्व में ग़ज़ब का दुस्साहस और देश के प्रति अथाह प्रेम था।उनसे हाथ मिलाकर दिल और ज़ुबान से ख़ुदबख़ुद “जय हिन्द” निकलता था! #जयहिन्द सर!! आप अमर रहेंगे! @indianarmy.adgpi @indiannavy #IndianAirForce."

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia too penned a heartfelt note paying her tribute. "Extremely saddened on hearing about the tragic death of CDS General #BipinRawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 army personnel."

The Indian Air Force confirmed the tragic death of Rawat, his wife, and 11 other occupants of the force. A total of 13 of the 14 occupants of an IAF military helicopter (Mi-17V5) passed away after it crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri district.