Cannes is about films not fashion: After Vivek Agnihotri, Nandita Das takes a dig at celebrities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Cannes is about films not fashion: Nandita Das

Nandita Das is among those who have time and again made the country proud with her work and global recognition. The filmmaker has been to Cannes many times but will be giving it a miss this year. As she won't be seen at the film festival, Das took to Instagram to make her presence felt and shared some throwback photos from the same. Wearing sarees in every photo, Nandita Das shared how people have forgotten that Cannes is a film festival and not all about fashion.

Nandita Das wrote, "Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes! Considering I can’t show you the amazing films I watched or the conversations I have had or take you back in time when Manto premiered there. Here are a few images through the years in Cannes. And only the ones in Saris as there is a fair amount of chatter about the ‘celebrities who wore saris in Cannes’. Well it is surely my go-to garment. Simple, elegant and Indian. Least fussy - easy to get in and get out of it!"

She concluded, "Each of the images have an interesting story behind it but too long to share. So feel free to make up your own story from the photos you see. And guess the year they are from - 2005, 20013, 2016-2018!"

Earlier, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at people at Cannes. He tweeted on Saturday, "Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show.”

Reacting to the post, Meera Chopra commented, “Its very sad, I said the same thing when I went there last year.. that it's become a fashion parade. Bollywood only talks about what you are wearing and where all you are being covered in media, to the extent that it becomes stressful. Believe me it's not the same for other countries. They've not gone crazy like us on fashion and pr!”

This year, many Bollywood celebrities made their debut on the Cannes Red Carpet. From Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta to Mrunal Thakur, many celebrities marked their presence at the festival.

Latest Entertainment News