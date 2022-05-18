Cannes Film Festival: AR Rahman shares unseen pic with Kamal Haasan from French Riviera; fans say 'legendary'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AR RAHMAN Cannes Film Festival: AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan

Highlights 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival will go on till 28th May

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan and several other stars will walk red carpet

India is the country of honour this year at Cannes

As the annual 75th Cannes Film Festival commenced on Tuesday, composer and singer AR Rahman shared a happy picture featuring him and South star Kamal Haasan. Rahman took to his Instagram handle and posted the picture in which he and Kamal could be seen standing beside each other. While the musical maestro wore a black bandhgala suit with sunglasses, Kamal too wore a similar suit but with white highlights on it.

Check it out below:

Fans reactions

Rahman and Haasan's are on cloud nine to witness two superstars in a single frame. In no time, they bombarded the pst with comments. One of the user wrote, "Legend with Legend." Another said, "Two legends single frame. Wish Rehman sir will do composition for his next film.. Love your duo." A user also wrote, "I want this deadly combo back."

Rahman also walked the red carpet on Tuesday, representing the Indian delegation led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. Excited to be at Cannes Film Festival, Rahman had told ANI," It's is a great honour to be here. I also have my first directorial film which is premiering at Cannes XR. We all are excited."

Rahman had been sharing regular updates with his fans and followers from Cannes. The actor has shared a group picture with the Indian delegates.

Take a look;

Also read: Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia is a sight behold in black & white ball gown as she walks red carpet; see pics

At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Rahman's directorial debut 'Le Musk' will have a world premiere in Cannes XR, Marche Du Films. It is a 36-minute VR film that stars Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in pivotal roles.

Also read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks divine in Sabyasachi couture saree at red carpet, see pics

-with ANI inputs