Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival, says 'I have severe anxiety'

Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone is currently in France and will finally make her long-awaited film festival debut in 2023 at Cannes. She will be present for the premiere of her Anurag Kahsyap-directed movie 'Keneddy' at the prestigious film festival. She has uploaded several videos on her Instagram account, talking about the said debut, and has revealed that her husband, Daniel Weber will also be accompanying her. In one of her videos, she states, "So excited, I'm scared, I'm nervous, I have crazy anxiety."

In an interview with Anupama Chopra's ' Film Companion ', Sunny opened up a lot about her feelings about making her red carpet debut. "I have severe anxiety, meaning severe. It's not that I have not been on the red carpet before, I think it's (the pressure) because it is me and something much more. The feeling behind this particular film is that it's been chosen by such a prestigious group of juries and that it (Kennedy) made it and they appreciated it and said, ‘Yes, we want your film to be a part of this festival.' It just means so much more," is what she said.

Sunny also shared her opinions on how she would dress for the red carpet, "Something that I find very odd is the very first question people ask, ‘What are you going to wear?' I don't know, I am going to wear clothes. I just don't know what it is." She further added, "There's always this requirement for somebody that it should be like this or like that. My main goal in this whole process is to retain as much as I do, who I am and how I feel I should look beautiful and not what other people think I should wear. I hope that comes across and translates as, ‘That is something we know is in Sunny's comfort zone and she feels great'.” “I know if I will feel great in what I am wearing, I will be confident,” she told Anupama Chopra.

In one of her videos on Instagram, where she's at Frankfurt airport, she says, "The anxiety is severe. I have been seeing everybody online and everybody looks so pretty and expresses themselves in their way. I hope everybody likes my expression of what I feel looks beautiful and pretty.”

Have a look at all the videos she has posted about her journey to France and her excitement for the Cannes Film Festival, 2023

Here is the teaser of Kennedy for you to enjoy!

