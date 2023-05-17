Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp tears up as he receives standing ovation for comeback film 'Jeanne Du Barry'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Johnny Depp

The Cannes Film Festival red carpet sprang to life with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama “Jeanne du Barry", with Johnny Depp, as the French Riviera movie pageant launched a star-studded and potentially controversy-rife 76th edition. Throngs of onlookers shouted “Johnny!” as Depp, in purple-hued sunglasses signed autographs and edged back into the spotlight following his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Jeanne du Barry”, directed and co-starring Maiwenn, has been billed as Depp's comeback — though his prominent presence at Cannes has been hotly debated. The actor, who made a power-packed comeback, received a seven-minute standing ovation for his performance. Depp held back tears as the audience in the south of France applauded his portrayal as King Louis XV.

Maiwenn, the film's director and star, burst into tears when she briefly took the stage. "I want to share this moment with my lover, producer, and Le Pacte," she explained. "It was a challenging production to fund... and I'd like to share this moment with my entire crew throughout the theatre."

Depp arrived in Cannes to the cheers of thousands of admirers, who held placards outside the Palais and shook as they sought to touch their idol. Many people were able to speak with Depp, who managed the fan queue outside for five minutes before walking the carpet.

Jeanne du Barry' stars Maiwenn as Jeanne Vaubernier, a working-class lady in 18th-century France who rises through the social levels and falls in love with King Louis XV. Her working-class upbringing makes her a social outcast at the king's court. Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, and Pascal Greggory are among the supporting actors.

'Jeanne Du Barry' which got its world premiere at the Cannes market is seeking U.S. distribution at the festival.

A coterie of stars streamed down Cannes' famous red carpet for the opening night ceremony on Tuesday, including Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, Gong Li, Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell, Catherine Deneuve (who graces this year's festival poster) and a blue-haired Helen Mirren, who carried a fan labeled #worthit. During the opening ceremony, Michael Douglas received an honorary Palme d'Or, with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, looking on from the audience.



(With Inputs from Agencies)

