Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Rebecca Hall shares a good laugh at the Dior event l See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGHSFANCLUB Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Rebecca Hall at the Dior event

Cannes 2022: For the first time, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made his joint debut at Cannes 2022 with his wife Deepika Padukone. The actor left Mumbai and took a flight to France on Thursday to be a part of the mega film festival with Deepika. The couple attended the Dior event together and their pictures are now floating on the internet. In the photos from the event, they were seen sharing a good laugh with the actor Rebecca Hall. As Deepika and Rebecca, both actresses are serving as jury members at the ongoing Cannes film festival.

For the event, Deepika is seen dressed up in a Louis Vuitton shirt and a pink skirt, whereas Ranveer wore an animal print shirt. Before taking part in the Dior event, Deepika took to her social media handle to share a few snippets from her looks with her fans. She also shared a small video from her Louis Vuitton shoot which is gaining a lot of praise.

The 36 years old actress is known for her best sartorial choices. At the red 75th Cannes Film Festival, she looked stunning in every outfit she chose to carry. She shared pictures and videos of her looks with her fans on her social media to keep them updated. In one such video, she was heard saying that although she is getting tired after doing so much work, she is going to bed with a smile.

For the first time, the actress became a part of the jury members at the Cannes. Before this, she regularly attended the gala event as a participant and made many headlines with her fashion choices.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her upcoming project list includes Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Project K opposite Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and a Hollywood project which she will be producing.