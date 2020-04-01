Image Source : INSTAGRAM Can you spot Sussane Khan in Hrithik Roshan's new video playing piano?

Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan is making the best use of the quarantine by learning new skills. Recently he took to his Instagram to share a video of himself playing piano during the coronavirus lockdown but apart from his good looks what caught our eyes was the sudden video-bombing by ex-wife Sussane Khan who has just moved into his house to take care of their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan in the time of the pandemic. Hrithik, in the video, is seen trying his hands at playing the musical instrument wearing a t-shirt over another one paired with the regular blue denims.

Captioning the video he shared on the photo-sharing application, Hrithik wrote alongside, "Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home)..So I’m on mission piano. Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way.. Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning. #21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns. For Kids Grade 1 - 12 and those appearing for JEE & NEET. Photo bomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities."

Going by the caption it seems Sussane is not quite impressed by the way Hrithik has designed or kept his house!

Talking about the piano skills, the actor seems quite unimpressed by his learning as he said, "Okay, that was not the best, but at least I am trying. This is what I am starting to learn. Keep learning, stay home, stay safe. I am a little embarrassed with how I played this piano but all my love to you guys. Bye."

The actor recently shared a picture of Sussane in his house and captioned it, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us..Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting."

On professional front, the actor was last seen in Siddharth Anand's action-adventure co-starring Tiger Shroff and is reportedly working on the sequel of his hit super hero series Krrish 4.

