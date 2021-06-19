Can you spot Sara Ali Khan in THIS unseen photo of the actress from her school days?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan's childhood pic

On Saturday, Sara Ali Khan treated her fans to an unseen picture from her school days. In the adorable photo, Sara is seen seated along with her classmates while the actress' teachers sit behind them. Sara and her classmates are seen wearing an all-white uniform as they pose for the class photo. The actress posted the picture on her Instagram story with the stickers, "Find Me" and "TBT", the acronym for 'Throwback' over it.

Can you spot the actress in this photo of hers from her school days?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan

Sara is first the kid sitting in the front row from right. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Sara Ali Khan's childhood photo surfaced on the Internet. The actress and her aunt Saba often take to social media to share lovely memories. Here're are some adorable pics of the actress from her childhood. Take a look:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starter Atrangi Re. The film is directed by Anand L. Rai.

This is the first time Sara and Akshay are working with director Anand L. Rai, while the filmmaker has worked with Dhanush earlier in the 2013 film "Raanjhanaa".

Atrangi Re went on floors in March 2020, in Varanasi. The team resumed shoot in October post lockdown in Madurai, followed by schedules in Delhi and Agra. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and the music is by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

The film is scheduled to release on August 6.