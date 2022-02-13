Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANILKAPOOR Can you spot Anil Kapoor in his throwback school photograph?

Anil Kapoor is one of the most popular and loved actors of the Bollywood industry. Known for his evergreen looks, the actor is quite active on his social media and keeps on treating fans with unseen pictures and videos. Yet again he did the same when on Sunday, he took a stroll down memory lane and shared his pictures from school days. Basically, Anil dropped the class photograph of himself and his batchmates. In the caption, he revealed that the particular image was captured when he was in the first standard. He also asked his followers to spot him in the image.

"Spot me if you can! #1st standard #throwbackmemories #schooldays," he wrote alongside the throwback image. Have a look:

Did you find him in the same?

As soon as Anil shared the post, fans and followers chimed into the comment section to make their guesses. "12th boy from left in 3rd row," a social media user commented. "3rd row,3rd kid from the right," another one wrote

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'. On the other hand, Anil is also awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'. He is also a part of upcoming movies- 'Animal', 'Takht.'