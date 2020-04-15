Image Source : INSTAGRAM Can alcohol kill coronavirus in stomach? Kartik Aaryan busts coronavirus myths with doctor (Video)

From appealing to the people to stay indoors in his trademark monologue to interviewing Coronavirus survivor, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness in these tough times. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor launched his YouTube series – Koki Poochega . The series got a thunderous response from the fans on social media. The actor spoke to Dr Meemansa Buch from Ahmedabad hospital for the second episode and busted some myths about coronavirus.

Sharing a snippet on his Instagram page, which read: “Padhaku bachchon pe haste thhe na hum? #KokiPoochega Episode 2 with DOCTOR Meemansa Buch - One of the First Doctors to turn a Patient from Covid-19 Positive to Negative !!” Some of the myths that he busted speaking to Dr Buch and asked the following: 1) Covid19 doesn’t spread in hot and humid areas - myth, 2)Consumption of alcohol will kill coronavirus in the stomach - myth, 3) Children can’t get affected by coronavirus - myth, 4) you can catch coronavirus by eating Chinese food - myth 5) Kartik Aaryan is your favourite actor - fact”.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to do his bit for people’s welfare during the dark times amid pandemic. In his bid to help the worst sufferers of the country during the lockdown, Kartik donated the money to PM-CARES Fund. Taking to his social media handle, he released a statement and wrote, “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us, I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible.”

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage