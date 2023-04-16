Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAWNMENDESFP Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share kiss at Coachella, are they together again?

Camila Cabello and her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes were photographed reunited on day one of Coachella 2023 in Southern California on Saturday night, a year and a half after their breakup. Not only that but the couple was observed enjoying a hot kiss.

A video of the incident went viral on the internet, leaving netizens wondering if they are still together. Mendes and Cabello may also be seen having a drink in their hands while conversing in the video. Before Shawn walked away, they were seen locking lips.

The ex-lovers’ reunion comes almost after 2 months, post Camila and Austin Kevitch’s break up. The duo had dated for nearly 8 months.

See Video,

In the video, Cabello and Mendes exchanged smiles before sharing a hot kiss in front of the audience. Throughout the night, the former couple talked and drank with pals. Cabello, 26, wore a pair of low-rise cargo jeans with a white crop to the festival, while her ex-boyfriend, 24, wore khaki trousers and a white T-shirt.

Camila and Shawn began dating in 2019. They made their first significant public appearance as a couple that August when they performed their duet Seorita at the MTV Video Music Awards.

However, Camila and Shawn parted ways in November 2021. Back then, they released a joint statement that read, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans are stronger than ever We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward - Camila and Shawn”

