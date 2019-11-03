Sunday, November 03, 2019
     
As Burj Khalifa lights up for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Rishi Kapoor feels proud and wonderful

Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to share a video and said he felt wonderful to witness the rise of Shah Rukh Khan in the Bollywood industry

New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2019 14:42 IST
As a gesture of respect and love, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest and famous building, displayed Shah Rukh Khan’s name along with a fabulous fountain show, to wish him on his 54th birthday on 2 November. It was indeed a treat for Shah Rukh’s fans residing in Dubai. In the video, people can be seen watching the fabulous fountain show along with a song in the background from his movie Om Shanti Om. Now, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor can't help but feel proud and wonderful for SRK.

Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to share a video and said he felt wonderful to witness the rise of Shah Rukh Khan in the Bollywood industry.Recalling the days he worked with him, Rishi wrote, "Sharukh in his early years, started his career with me in “Deewaana”. And now to see him at his pinnacle is so joyous and commendable. You make India proud, Sharukh." He also addressed Gauri Khan and wrote, "achcha hua na Gauri  ooparwale ne tumhari naheen sunni lol." 

Shah Rukh shared a video of the same on Twitter and Instagram in which his name can be seen lit up on the iconic tower in Dubai along with the message, “Happy Birthday… To the King of Bollywood”. “Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest,” Shah Rukh wrote alongside the video.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September, after spending nearly 11 months in US, where he underwent treatment for cancer. Speaking about his treatment, Rishi Kapoor had told Bombay Times, “The most important thing that these past nine months have taught me, apart from the fact that I had to recover from a disease, is patience. I never had that before. The fact is, you have to be patient and let things take its own course.”

