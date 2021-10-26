Bunty Aur Babli 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi feels he was 'born to entertain people in various avatars'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bunty Aur Babli 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi feels he was born to entertain people

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shot to limelight as rapper MC Sher in 'Gully Boy' and will be portraying the new Bunty in the upcoming con film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', said 'I feel I was born to entertain people in various avatars'. In the upcoming laugh riot, Siddhant would be seen donning multiple disguises to pull off intricate and elaborate heists in the role of Bunty. Speaking about his character, the actor said, "I'm getting to be so many people in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' because of the number of disguises we have managed to pull off in the film."

"For an actor like me, that was an exciting proposition because I could show people what all I can do in my first film as the quintessential masala Hindi film hero," he added.

Siddhant further talked about the preparation that went behind this role and added, "Each disguise came with a lot of prep, each character required me to pull off different accents and body language. It was a very tough one to do because each character needs to stand out for the film to work. I had an amazing time because this is what I feel I was born to do - entertain people in various avatars and hopefully do a good job at that every single time."

The newly released trailer for the film showed the OG con-couple Bunty-Babli, played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, battle it out with the new con-couple, Siddhant and Bollywood debutant Sharvari, playing the new Babli who is hot, intelligent and tech-savvy. The rib-tickling comedy is an out-and-out family entertainer that will pit the con-stars, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other and pull off outlandish cons.

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021, has been directed by Varun V Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in YRF's biggest blockbusters like 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

(ANI)