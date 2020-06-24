Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Bulbbul Movie: Where to Watch Online, Release date, Cast and all about Anushka Sharma's film

After the huge success of Amazon Prime Video's web series Paatal Lok, actress Anushka Sharma is back with her next production venture, Bulbbul. The movie portrays the story of a man who comes back home to find that his brother's child bride has grown to a beautiful young lady in their ancestral village. Further, he encounters certain mysterious activities taking place in the village, where a person is murdered.

Bulbbul Movie Where to Watch

The supernatural thriller film has started streaming on Netflix from June 24.

Bulbbul Movie cast

Directed by longtime lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Anushka Sharma on Bulbbul

Talking about her production venture, Anushka earlier told IANS, "From the moment I heard ‘Bulbbul', we immediately wanted to produce it. It is a fascinating, captivating, cinematic story dipped in folklore which we instantly fell in love with. Anvita's storytelling is extremely unique and with ‘Bulbbul' she is giving audiences something really clutter-breaking,"

She also added, "We have had a few things which have been greenlit already, so we will start the process of writing for those. Our slate is quite full at Clean Slate and I think it’s a great time for Karnesh and me at the moment. Over the past six years, this is what we’ve been working towards and we’re very happy that we will be able to continue our vision for the company."

Bulbbul Movie Trailer

