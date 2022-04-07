FINALLY! BTS' V reveals what he whispered into Olivia Rodrigo's ears at Grammys

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JXSOO_YAA Olivia Rodrigo, BTS' V at Grammys

BTS' V made millions across the globe curious when he whispered something into Olivia Rodrigo's ears at Grammys 2022. Olivia's shocking reaction added more excitement to the moment and since then BTS fans --popularly known as ARMY-- have been curiously waiting to know what transpired between the two. Well, you need not wonder anymore because V aka Taehyung has FINALLY revealed what he said to her.

Recently, on Weverse, a fan asked, “Taehyung, what did you whisper to Rodrigo? It was an awesome scene…” V responded to it by writing, “Just important business. We know each other well right. I didn’t even use English.” In another post, a user asked if he actually said something to Olivia. “I did say something but I was so nervous because of the stage, so I forgot what did I say. Maybe it’s ‘You have to be surprised now,’ the K-pop star wrote in response.

On Instagram, V treated his fans to some photos from the Grammys. Take a look:

Meanwhile, BTS once again won everybody's hearts at Grammys as the K-Pop superband performed their power-packed number 'Butter'. Jungkook swooped down from the ceiling in spectacular fashion while other band members sat in the audience alongside stars like Keith Urban. V of the BTS, who was also in the crowd, playfully flirted with Olivia Rodrigo, who performed right before BTS.

The group then transitioned from superstars to super spies, ducking lights as the James Bond theme played.

The globally successful K-pop group was nominated for Best pop duo or group performance for 'Butter', their chart-topping single that released in May 2021. The group lost to Doja Cat and SZA for their song “Kiss Me More.”

BTS was also nominated in 2021 in the same category for 'Dynamite' but the award went to 'Rain on Me' by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Following the Grammys ceremony, BTS will be sticking around in Las Vegas for four dates on their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium.