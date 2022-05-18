BTS' V and Jungkook's experiment with fake mustaches is leaving ARMY in splits, watch funny video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KOOKVTWINS BTS

BTS' V and Jungkook have once again given fans some LOL moments. BTS’ 2021 Muster Sowoozoo DVD has just released and several behind-the-scenes and rehearsals clips of the boy band from the 2021 concert have made their to the Internet. One of them, which has got fans laughing hard is a funny video of V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook experimenting with fake mustaches.

In the video, Jungkook places a thick handle mustache on his face and steps on the stage as his fellow band members look at him. At once they all cracked up looking at him. After this, Jungkook goes to Taehyung and puts the face mustache on his face. Once again the boy band couldn't hold their laughter. Watch BTS' funny video here:

Meanwhile, the Korean boy band is currently enjoying their record breaking stint at Billboards Music Awards 2022. The septet -- RM, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope & V -- created history by winning the three out of the six awards for which they were nominated for at BBMAs this year. They officially beat the record set by Destiny’s Child to become the group to win the most Billboard Music Awards. For 17 years, Destiny's child has been holding the record of 11 Billboard wins, BTS took over it with 12 winning titles to their name.

BTS has won at least one trophy in every single Billboard Music Awards since 2017. At this year’s ceremony, BTS won three awards --Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song (for “Butter“). It is also their second consecutive year winning all three awards in the categories. With them lifting the trophy for overall Top Duo/Group at Billboard Music Awards 2022, it's BTS’s third win in the category. They first won the award in 2019, followed by 2021.

Talking about their future releases, the group is gearing up for their anthology album 'Proof'. It will be released on June 10.