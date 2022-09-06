BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie are together in New York? Latest pics of K-pop stars solidify dating rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS V and BLACKPINK's Jennie

BTS' V is in the news lately owing to dating rumours with BLACKPINK's Jennie. While the K-pop artist has been extremely secretive about his girlfriends and dating life, ARMY believes Kim Taehyung is indeed seeing someone. However, when the Korean star took to social media to share new photos from his visit to New York the frenzy increased big time. Why? Because a few days ago Jennie too posted photos from US' city.

Talking about BTS' V's latest Instagram post, from sharing sultry portraits to posting short videos of his touring the city and from goofy mirror selfies to photos of picturesque destinations, V aka Kim Taehyung gave his fans and followers a sneak peek into his time in the US. He kept the caption simple and wrote, "IN NY". Take a look:

Coincidentally Jennie too happened to be in New York recently. the K-pop star has also posted photos from the trip. Check them out:

Is BTS' V dating BLACKPINK's Jennie

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that V and Jennie have sparked dating speculations. Often photos of the two K-pop stars surface on social media. While they haven't confirmed nor denied their relationship, several photos claim that they often spend time together. However, there are many who call these apparent leaked photos morphed and photoshopped.

Who is V aka Kim Taehyung?

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung is a member of the popular K-pop band BTS. The boyband comprises of six more Korean stars beside him -- RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga. The K-pop band recently was in the news after the band announced going on a hiatus and focusing on their solo projects. While V hasn't disclosed why he was there at the US, some speculate that it might be due to work commitments.

Who is Jennie?

Jennie or Jennie Kim, on the other hand, is a member of another K-pop group BLACKPINK. Thr firl group enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Apart from the band, Jennie is also known for her projects. She is also a part of the upcoming HBO TV series "The Idol", where the cast is headed by the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

